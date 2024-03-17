Driver facing DUII after crashing into Shamrock Run: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing through the Shamrock Run in his car Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Just before 10 a.m., 62-year-old Brian Rhone allegedly went through a Portland police barricade near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Hamilton Street, nearly hitting a participant in the run, officials say.

Rhone was pulled over by police in the parking lot of the Burlingame Fred Meyer, authorities say.

After officers found an open container of alcohol in the car with Rhone, he was arrested and charged with DUII and reckless endangerment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.