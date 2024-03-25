Driver faces charges after wife killed when car crashes into Goodyear lake

A Goodyear man was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter after he drove a vehicle containing him and his wife into a nearby lake, resulting in her death, according to court records.

Anthony Maiorana, 35, faces charges of manslaughter and extreme DUI in the death of 35-year-old Megan Maiorana. The Goodyear Police Department reported that Anthony Maiorana had a blood alcohol level of 0.234% after the crash.

An "extreme DUI" in Arizona is charged when a person has a blood alcohol level above 0.15%, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The legal limit in Arizona is 0.08%.

Anthony Maiorana was traveling in a gated community near Cantamia Parkway and Tanglewood Drive when he drove over and repeatedly hit a nearby curb and traversed onto the sidewalk and grass, causing the vehicle to spin and collide into a concrete culvert on the front passenger side, police said. The car then soared approximately 100 feet in the air before landing in the water where it began to sink.

After multiple attempts by bystanders and officers, no one was able to extract Megan Maiorana from the vehicle, according to court records. Her death was confirmed by a dive team, Goodyear police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Anthony Maiorana faces charges in wife Megan Maiorana's Goodyear death