Driver faces charges in Warren police chase incident

A suspect is facing charges following a confrontational traffic stop and police chase with Warren police Saturday.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office brought charges against the driver in Saturday's incident after being brought the case for review, officials announced Tuesday.

Warren police reported that a driver engaged in altercations with officers during a routine traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, followed by a subsequent police pursuit. Additional officers responding to the scene encountered a traffic incident when a driver collided with a police vehicle.

Romero Austin-Folson, 27, of Detroit, is facing three counts in connection to Saturday's incident. The suspect was arraigned in 37th District Court and entered a not-guilty plea.

The initial incident began at 4:50 p.m. when Warren police conducted a traffic stop at Eight Mile Road near Ryan Road due to a license plate violation on a gold Chevrolet Malibu. Police requested the driver to exit the vehicle, but the driver was uncooperative and engaged in physical altercations with the officers before fleeing in the vehicle, striking an officer in the process.

A pursuit ensued as police chased the vehicle through several Detroit streets until the driver eventually pulled over at Eight Mile Road near Russell Avenue. Another altercation between the driver and police occurred, resulting in officers using a taser to subdue the driver and take them into custody.

Police also conducted a search of the area for a firearm, as they suspect the driver disposed of it during the pursuit. Officers and K9 units searching the area did not locate a weapon, police said Tuesday.

Authorities have set a $100,000 cash/surety bond and the suspect would be required to wear a steel-cuff GPS tether if he posts bond.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Driver faces charges in traffic stop turned police chase