Driver faces attempted murder charge in Brockton pedestrian crash

Brockton Fire and EMS arrived at the scene to render aid to the 50-year-old male pedestrian at 88 North Main St. on Saturday, April 6, 2024 who was struck by a vehicle and suffered possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

BROCKTON — The driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Saturday morning on North Main Street is being charged with attempted murder, The Enterprise's media partner, WCVB is reporting Saturday.

The crash left a 50-year-old man with "possibly" life-threatening injuries, Brockton police said in a written statement Saturday.

The crash occurred at around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the area of 88 North Main St., police said.

The man was transported to the hospital with "severe and possibly life-threatening injuries," police said.

A dark blue Toyota RAV4 SUV with front end damage could be seen at the scene with yellow police tape around it.

State Police detectives and Brockton Police detectives are investigating the crash, police said.

