Driver evading cops on closed road ends up in crash with snow plow, Colorado cops say

A driver fleeing from authorities ignored a road closure sign and crashed into a snow plow on a Colorado highway, deputies said.

The 33-year-old was in a Jeep Cherokee on Thursday, March, 14, when he approached a road closure on U.S. Highway 40 Berthoud Pass, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sergeant’s vehicle was blocking the roadway and a sign alerted drivers to the closure, deputies said.

But the driver went past the sergeant and the sign, deputies said.

The sergeant followed the driver, but he refused to stop, deputies said. The officer warned authorities in Clear Creek County about the driver.

The driver then crashed into a snow plow, which “attempted to protect and shield other vehicles from the suspect’s vehicle,” deputies said.

He tried to flee on foot, but deputies said he was arrested on “traffic charges related to this incident and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.”

No injuries were reported.

