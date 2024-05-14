Driver escaping cops has deadly plunge off cliff into ocean, California police say

A driver fleeing a California State Parks officer died after crashing off a cliff into the ocean, police reported.

The driver fled in a white 1996 GMC Yukon around 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 10, when the officer tried to pull him over at Natural Bridges State Beach near Santa Cruz, KPIX reported.

The officer tried to stop him after police said he had expired registration and nearly reversed into a crowd of people at the beach, KSBW reported.

The SUV crashed off a cliff onto rocks in the ocean, Santa Cruz police said in a news release.

Officers and firefighters tried repeatedly to rescue the driver but he died in the crash, police said.

He was later identified as Glenn Dunn, 48, of Felton, KSBW and The Mercury News reported.

Santa Cruz is about a 75-mile drive south of San Francisco.

