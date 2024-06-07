Driver enters admission in fatal crash charge

GOSHEN — A Goshen man would receive an eight-year sentence for his role in a fatal 2022 crash if a judge accepts his plea agreement.

Douglas Dehoff, 37, entered an admission to causing a death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 4 felony, in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday. He is accused of having traces of cocaine in his blood at the time of a May 23, 2022, crash that killed motorcyclist Justin Bowen.

The 33-year-old Shipshewana man died at the scene after his 2004 Suzuki Cruiser struck the passenger side of Dehoff’s pickup truck. The crash occurred at around 4:46 a.m. at C.R. 4 and Packard Drive in York Township.

Police said Dehoff’s 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was turning left into the path of Bowen’s motorcycle just before the crash. Dehoff was hospitalized for a leg injury after the accident.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in September 2022. A Level 4 felony carries a punishment of up to 12 years.

Under the terms of the plea agreement he entered in court, Dehoff would spend four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, three years on probation and one year on home detention.

Judge Michael Christofeno took the plea under advisement. He will decide whether or not to accept the agreement at the time of sentencing on July 18.

The judge did not yet vacate Dehoff’s Aug. 19 jury trial.