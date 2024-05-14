Driver does ‘donuts’ around Seattle police as they respond to late night street ‘takeover’

A large crowd of people gathered on a Seattle street Saturday night to watch a ‘takeover’ and arriving police were subject to one driver doing a donut around one of the officers.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to the street takeover at Western Avenue and Elliott Avenue West.

The crowd was there to watch cars drift in circles in the busy intersection.

As police arrived at the scene, one of the drivers drifted in circles around the Seattle Police Department car.

Seattle police say someone in the crowd also kicked and damaged the patrol car.

There is a specific state law banning drifting sideshows with crowds and police will soon have more options to impound and seize vehicles used in street races.

Seattle police said everyone scatted when they arrived and no one was arrested.







