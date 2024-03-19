Driver dies after vehicle enters river near Washington state beach, State Patrol says

A 64-year-old man has died after driving into a river near a Washington state beach, according to State Patrol.

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dennis A. Faulk of Grandview was headed south on Copalis Beach in Grays Harbor County.

Troopers say he drove into the river access and came to a stop where the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, began to flood with water. The Traverse is an SUV.

The man later died at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, according to State Patrol.

Troopers also said the vehicle has not been removed because it is “submerged in the surf.”