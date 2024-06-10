Driver dies after SUV overturns near Palm Springs' Windy Point; others injured

A man died Sunday night after his SUV overturned on Highway 111 near the Windy Point area of Palm Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. north of the intersection of Highway 111 and Overture Drive, CHP Officer David Torres said. He added that the Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on 111 when it lost control and overturned onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof.

Torres said the Explorer was occupied by six people. The five who survived were all transported to the hospital with injuries that he described as ranging from minor to moderate.

Torres said the man who died, a Los Angeles resident, was in his 60s. His name has yet to be released by the Riverside County coroner.

Torres said all the people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and alcohol and drugs have been determined not to have been factors in the crash. He said investigators had not determined why the driver lost control.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Driver dies after SUV roller near Palm Springs' Windy Point