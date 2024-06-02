Driver dies after four-vehicle crash forces vehicle to overturn Saturday in Kansas City

One person died after a four-vehicle collision Saturday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 7:38 p.m. to the crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

A gold Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at a high speed on I-70, when it struck a black Toyota Camry, a black Ford Expedition and a black Ford F150.

The impact forced the Expedition to slide and overturn, rolling over the top of the Toyota and down an embankment, Gonzalez said. Then, the driver of the Expedition, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected onto the shoulder of the highway.

The Expedition driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and driver and passenger of the F-150 did not report any injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and is in stable condition. Police are investigating the crash, including whether impairment played a role.

All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed at Manchester for about three hours and have since reopened.

The incident was the 45th road fatality in Kansas City this year, according to police. There had been 32 fatalities at this time last year.