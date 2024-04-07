Driver dies after crashing into tree in Chester County

An overnight crash in Chester County killed one person, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers report.

Troopers say the crash happened on Great Falls Road near Taxidermist Drive just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. That area is two miles north of the town of Great Falls.

The driver was heading south on the road, also known as SC Highway 97, when they veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver died from their injuries at the crash.

Their identity hasn’t been released yet, but they were driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, according to SCHP.

No one else was involved in the crash. It’s unclear whether speeding or impairment were factors in the deadly crash.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

