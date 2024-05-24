FREMONT ― The driver of a car that hit a horse loose in the northbound lane of County Road 32 early Friday has died.

Ohio Highway Patrol identified the driver as Adam Madaras, 37, of Helena.

At approximately 5:42 a.m. Thursday, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Madaras was traveling northbound on County Road 32, near County Road 85.

The car struck a horse that was in the road. After striking the horse, the Impala traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Madaras was not wearing a seat belt, according to the police report. He was taken by Life Flight to Toledo Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The horse was killed in the crash.

Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Kent Jeffries, from the Fremont post, was on the scene and performed the investigation.

“It had gotten loose from its pen, which was right there on the corner of county roads 32 and 85,” Jeffries said. “The horse owners and I checked all the gates and the fences, and everything was secured. So, it appears that the horse jumped the fence. That’s just what makes sense to us.”

The horse owners were on the scene, hearing the crash from their house.

“They said it had never done that before, and thought that maybe it was spooked. But it’s all speculation," Jeffries said.

The horse owners were first on the scene. “I think he was the first to the vehicle, and they called 911,” Jeffries said.

"It was just a very unfortunate accident. It’s unusual to have a horse, or non-deer animal crash, but that about wraps it up.”

No charges have been filed.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Township Fire Department and the Sandusky County EMS.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Driver dies after car strikes horse loose on County Road 32