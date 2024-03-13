Driver dies after car river recovery in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway in Clackamas County after officials pulled out a car that went into a river.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive team had been scouring the section of river after they responded to a call about the crash Tuesday afternoon near Clackamette Drive in Oregon City.

The driver of the car was pulled out and transported to the hospital, where they later died. No one else was in the vehicle.

The Oregon City Police Department said they’re still working to determine the person’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information is made available.

