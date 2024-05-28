Driver didn’t pull over, causes SW OKC crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a driver who refused to pull over during a traffic stop led to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KFOR that a trooper attempted to pull a car over, the driver didn’t want to stop, drove through a red light and was hit by another car in the intersection.

OHP also confirmed the passenger in the car that ran the red light was ejected from it and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were not injured.

No further information has been released at this time.

