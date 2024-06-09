Driver in deadly single-car crash near Vermillion identified

Jun. 9—VERMILLION, S.D. — Authorities have released the identity of a woman who sustained fatal injuries in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday.

According to a release, Maizie Lynn Ihnen, 22, of Vermillion, was traveling northbound on SD Highway 19 near mile marker 0 in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala. She had just crossed over the Nebraska/South Dakota bridge when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Her vehicle entered the east ditch, vaulted over a field approach, and rolled over.

Ihnen was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.