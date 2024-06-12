Driver in deadly Las Vegas crash that killed 2 teens sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who left two Las Vegas teens dead after racing more than double the speed limit early in March has been sentenced.

Jacob Ybarra, 26, received 48 to 120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections with 70 days already served, according to court reports. Ybarra faced two counts of reckless driving, resulting in death.

Ybarra told officers that he had met with David Gomez, 16, Gomez’s brother, and Javon Barrios, 17, at a car wash where the group was “curious” about how fast Gomez’s Ford could go.

Jacob Ybarra, 26, faces two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident. (LVMPD)

The drivers proceeded to race east down Vegas Drive, where Ybarra drove his dark Sedan alongside Gomez’s Ford. Gomez and Barrios collided with a Nissan making a left turn, rotating the Ford clockwise and hitting a city pole, according to a police report.

Ybarra thought he was traveling “between fifty and sixty miles per hour,” according to the report. However, the power control module of the Ford showed a last-reported speed of 75 miles per hour and based on the dash camera footage, Ybarra’s vehicle was traveling at around the same rate.

David Gomez and Barrios were pronounced dead at the scene. The family of Barrios will be receiving restitution of $4,200 for funeral costs.

