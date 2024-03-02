Driver in custody after fleeing from OSHP state troopers during traffic stop

A driver is in custody after he fled from state troopers during a traffic stop that began early Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle at around 12:02 a.m. at James H McGee Boulevard and Home Avenue just north of U.S. 35 in Dayton.

Troopers began chasing the vehicle and it crashed out on Shiloh Springs Road, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.

The male driver tried to leave the scene on foot, but troopers were able to arrest him and place him in custody.

Scanner traffic indicated that Dayton Police officers were also involved in the chase.