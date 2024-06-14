Driver in critical condition after U.S. 60 shooting in Mesa

A driver was shot on the U.S. 60 freeway in Mesa on Friday morning, and the suspect is in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, a driver was shot while traveling westbound on U.S. 60 between Power and Higley roads. The man pulled his vehicle over to the freeway shoulder and called 911.

The male shooter is in custody, DPS said, and the driver was sent to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect has not yet been identified and details have not been released about how the shooting occurred.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver in critical condition after being shot on U.S. 60