Driver in critical condition after I-93 crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire

A New Hampshire man suffered life-threatening injuries during a serious crash on Interstate 93 on Tuesday night, state police said.

Justin Landry, 25, of Manchester, was driving a 2006 Infiniti G35 when it crashed on I-93 southbound in Londonderry shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Landry was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Infiniti, state police said. The vehicle traveled across all four lanes of the highway and down an embankment, where it collided with multiple trees.

Landry, the sole occupant of the Infiniti, was trapped within the vehicle.

For approximately 90 minutes, emergency personnel from the Londonderry Fire Department worked to extricate Landry, state police said. Landry was flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-93 were closed for approximately one hour to accommodate the landing and takeoff of the medical helicopter.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information is asked to contact Trooper Madelynn Davis at Madelynn.M.Davis@dos.nh.gov or call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

