Driver Crashes Into Several Cars During High-Speed Chase

Shocking video shows California police officers chasing down a driver of a van during the morning commute. They performed one PIT maneuver but the driver kept going. She started to drive at 80 mph in the wrong direction on the 405 Freeway. The fleeing driver then crashed into four vehicles. The woman climbed out of her driver-side window and onto the top of the van. She then sat herself onto the hood of a semi-truck she hit before being taken into custody.

