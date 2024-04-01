Driver crashes into CHP cruiser on 15 Freeway in Hesperia, DUI suspected

A suspected intoxicated driver slammed into a California Highway Patrol car on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia over the weekend, injuring two officers, then tried to run away before being taken into custody, authorities said.

The incident unfolded shortly after 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, just south of Bear Valley Road, according to CHP and San Bernardino County Fire Department logs.

Two officers were sitting inside their patrol car while investigating a separate collision when their vehicle was struck from behind, according to CHP Officer Julian Griggs.

“After the collision occurred, the driver fled the scene on foot,” he said. “He was apprehended and arrested for DUI.”

Both officers were treated for minor injuries. No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: DUI suspected after driver hits CHP patrol car on 15 Fwy. in Hesperia