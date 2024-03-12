Driver crashes into Cadillac home

Mar. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — A 44-year-old Cadillac man was arrested after his car crashed into the side of a home in the 500 block of Linden Street in Cadillac.

Cadillac police reported that the car failed to navigate a curve on Haynes Street, went over the curb into a flat grass-covered area, struck a metal electric pole, crossed Linden Street and struck a house on the west side of the road.

When police arrived on the scene at approximately 1:40 a.m. on March 9, the front half of the car had crashed through a wall and was partially inside the residence. Responders helped the driver out a rear door because the other doors were blocked and the house was filling up with smoke.

No injuries were reported by either occupants or the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was believed to be intoxicated and taken into custody, officials said. He was transported to the Munson Cadillac Hospital emergency department, where he was medically evaluated.

The driver was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and leaving the scene of a hit and run accident. He was taken to Wexford County Jail. The Cadillac fire department and deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.