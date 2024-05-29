Driver who crashed into ambulance in Largo arrested, deputies say

A driver who ran a red light in Largo and crashed into an ambulance earlier this month, injuring three people inside, has been arrested, deputies said.

Pinellas deputies arrested 41-year-old Willie Lee Daniels Jr. of Clearwater on Tuesday on charges of DUI, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding, all resulting in serious bodily injury. Daniels was also injured and hospitalized after the May 18 crash.

According to information previously released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Daniels had been stopped for a traffic violation at 2:44 a.m. that morning but fled at a high rate of speed before causing the crash minutes later.

A Med Fleet Ambulance, driven by 25-year-old Derrick Gil, had been traveling west on East Bay Drive, east of North Missouri Avenue before the crash. The ambulance was transporting a 70-year-old patient, who was being treated by 28-year-old medic Ashley Markel, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ambulance was traveling at approximately 35 mph when it entered the intersection of East Bay Drive and North Missouri Avenue with a solid green traffic signal, according to investigators. Daniels was driving a 2014 BMW X1 north on Seminole Boulevard when he entered the intersection and struck the ambulance at a high rate of speed, causing it to rotate and turn on its side.

Gil was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Markel, Daniels, and the patient in the ambulance were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Just prior to the crash, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Daniels for an unidentified violation near Ridge and Ulmerton roads. Daniels initially stopped for deputies but quickly made a U-turn and fled north on Seminole Boulevard, deputies said.

The deputy did not pursue Daniels, according to investigators, but deactivated his lights and sirens and resumed normal driving.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the evidence that showed Daniels was impaired. An arrest affidavit was not immediately available.

Daniels was being held without bond Wednesday in the Pinellas County jail.