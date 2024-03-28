Driver cited for going more than 100 miles per hour in Clark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people to slow down after a driver was caught going over 100 miles per hour in Clark County.

A trooper from the Springfield Post recently cited a driver for 112 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone on I-70, according to a social media post from OSHP.

OSHP said in the last five years, there have been over 9,200 speed-related crashes that involved a serious injury or fatality on Ohio roadways.

