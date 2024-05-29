Driver in chase that killed deputy's mother charged with murder

May 29—A Tennessee man faces murder and first-degree assault charges after he allegedly fled multiple law enforcement agencies in a high-speed chase that began Friday morning in Hartselle and ended with a multi-vehicle wreck in Cullman and the death of a Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy's mother, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Neal Ivy, 39, of Middleton, was already charged with felony attempt to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and several traffic offenses when CCSO announced Monday the additional charges. Ivy, who was injured in the wreck, will be transported to the Cullman County Detention Center to be held without bond after he's released from the hospital, according to CSSO.

Ellarea Dickson, 77, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Dickson and her granddaughter, Alyssa Dickson, were on their way to work at Kentucky Fried Chicken when their car was "slammed" into, according to a GoFundMe page organized by MCSO spokesman Mike Swafford.

According to MCSO social media statements following the wreck, Ellarea Dickson is the mother of MCSO Sgt. John Dickson. Alyssa Dickson is his niece.

"Alyssa received two broken arms, a broken pelvis, broken leg, a brain bleed and a small tear in an artery," the fundraiser reads. "She is in Huntsville Hospital in critical but stable condition."

CCSO Lt. Chad Whaley said the wreck involved four vehicles and happened on U.S. 31 South near the South Cullman Shopping Center and Town Square Shopping Center.

"The suspect vehicle only had two tires remaining on his vehicle," he said. "I believe spikes were used at some point, but (I'm) not exactly clear on those details."

A Hartselle police officer traveling south on U.S. 31 at around 7:35 a.m. on Friday heard squealing tires and saw a vehicle swerving and speeding near Crescent Drive, according to HPD.

"The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed toward Falkville and out of the city limits of Hartselle," HPD said. "The officer determined not to pursue the vehicle further due to the excessive speed."

CCSO became involved in the pursuit once Ivy entered Cullman County. They said the Hartselle Police Department, Falkville Police Department, Cullman Police Department and ALEA state troopers all joined in the pursuit at some point.

Cullman police joined the pursuit "due to a high rate of speed in heavy traffic areas," according to a CPD statement.

"Officers observed him (Ivy) run multiple red lights, and the suspect later collided with an innocent third party in front of Town Square Shopping Center," CPD said.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry on Monday sent his prayers and condolences to the Dickson family.

"One of the hardest things about law enforcement is having to deal with other people's bad decisions," he said. "These actions often put us in no-win situations. We do everything in our power to keep the citizens safe, but sometimes tragedy still strikes.

"Mrs. Dickson was a wonderful, sweet lady that I had an opportunity to get to know over the years. I had spoken with her on several occasions at community meetings, as well as at KFC. Losing her is an absolute tragedy."

John Dickson expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support in the wake of the tragedy, according to statements shared by MCSO.

"If you will just keep my family in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

Donations to the Dickson family will help pay for funeral arrangements and assist with Alyssa Dickson's recovery. By Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised nearly $5,000 of its $10,000 goal.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.