Driver charged in triple-fatal crash assigned courtroom for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a crash in Lamont that killed three women has been assigned a courtroom for trial, according to court records.

The trial of Jose De Jesus Velazquez-Gomez will be heard before Judge Charles R. Brehmer in Kern County Superior Court, records show.

Velazquez-Gomez, 38, faces three counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses. He’s due back in court Monday.

Yolanda Godinez, 36, Darli Santiago, 28, and Gabina Santiago de Arias, 56, were declared dead at the scene after the vehicle they were in was hit at about 5:38 a.m. Nov. 3, at the intersection of South Edison and Di Giorgio roads.

Velazquez-Gomez, sole occupant of the other vehicle, told officers he fell asleep while driving. He denied using drugs or drinking before the crash, according to court documents.

A prosecutor, however, said toxicology results revealed methamphetamine in his system.

