Driver charged with murder, accused of hitting, killing man along highway

A 41-year-old driver was charged with second-degree murder and habitual impaired driving after hitting and killing a man Friday afternoon on a Concord highway, police say.

David Royce Brown, of Concord, was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck on Davidson Highway near Winecoff School Road at about 1:30 p.m. when he struck John Lee Stevenson Jr., of Concord, who was walking west, police said.

Stevenson died at the scene.

“The investigation indicates impairment was a significant factor in the collision,” Concord police said.

Brown is being held in the Cabarrus County jail with no bond.

