Driver charged with homicide in connection to Des Moines fatal motorcycle crash

A man has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 22-year-old in late March, police said early Thursday morning.

Kristofer Lee Zech, 35, was charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield upon left turn in the fatal motorcycle crash that killed Des Moines resident Spencer Rush, 22, on March 30, spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Rush was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and collided with a 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Zech that was attempting to turn left, police said.

“Evidence in the investigation indicates that Zech failed to yield to the right of way of [the] motorcycle being operated by Rush,” Parizek said.

Investigators found that Zech was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash, Parizek said.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be released.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Driver charged with homicide in connection to Des Moines fatal crash