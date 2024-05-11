Driver charged with DWI after I-93 rollover crash, airlift to hospital

May 11—A Washington woman has been charged with impaired driving after an early-morning crash Saturday that temporarily closed a section of Interstate 93 so she could be airlifted to a hospital.

About 2:15 a.m., New Hampshire State Police received multiple reports of a crash in New Hampton and responded to the scene, according to a Saturday morning news release. Troopers found a Jeep SUV that had apparently gone off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median, the release said.

The driver, identified as Amanda B. Webber, 28, was airlifted to Concord Hospital for treatment of injuries that were later deemed not life-threatening, officials said; the highway was shut down for about a half-hour for the medical helicopter's landing.

Police reported finding indicators of impairment while investigating the crash and later arrested and charged Webber with driving while intoxicated.

Driver impairment and excessive speed appear to be the leading causes of the crash, authorities said, but the investigation is ongoing. Police asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information that could assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.