A driver was caught swerving on I-75. Who deputies found in the car that led to his arrest
A man is facing multiple charges after what deputies found in his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Tennessee.
According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Dep. Justin Parks was conducting traffic on I-75 around 11 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said they noticed a driver, Joshua N. Workman, failing to maintain his lane while traveling on the interstate.
Authorities said that as Parks conducted the traffic stop, he noticed a 15-year-old female passenger.
The teen was in the system as a missing and endangered person out of Georgia.
Deputies later learned Workman was trying to take the teen to Ohio.
Workman was arrested and charged with harboring or hiding a runaway child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of alcoholic beverage laws. The teen was released to her parents and taken home.
