Driver caught going over double speed limit in Fort Collins
DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins are warning drivers of the consequences of going over double the speed limit.
Police said an officer was trying to stop a driver who was caught driving 84 mph in a 40 mph zone when the driver accelerated from a red light, going at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Thats 44 mph and 24 mph over the speed limits, respectively.
“This type of dangerous driving puts innocent lives at risk,” Fort Collins Police Services said.
Fort Collins Police said the driver received a summons and the car was towed.
