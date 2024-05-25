Driver caught going 101 mph in a 45 mph zone in Commerce City

DENVER (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department reminded people Saturday that officers would be out during Memorial Day weekend and said a driver was caught going 101 mph in a 45 mph zone Friday during the crackdown.

The driver allegedly went 56 mph over the speed limit on Colorado Highway 2.

Police said the driver did not have a valid license, but would have faced an added 23 suspension points. The Colorado point system mandates that anyone 21 or older with 12 or more license points in 12 months or 18 in 24 months will have their license suspended.

The points threshold is lower for drivers under 21 and even lower for underage drivers.

Police said the driver would also face a hefty fine and a mandatory court date for speeding.

“The last thing we want on a weekend that remembers the fallen is a senseless and preventable fatality crash,” Commerce City police said in a social media post.

