Driver in Asheville crash that killed, injured Charlotte teens faces charges

The driver who lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a tree in Asheville on Saturday, resulting in the death of two teenagers and critical injury of two others, is facing charges.

William Tyson Neumann, 18, of Augusta, Georgia, is facing two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, as well as a reckless driving charge, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

The crash took place Saturday night on the Interstate 40 off-ramp for Exit 53-B in Buncombe County. Neumann, the driver of a 2015 Volvo, was traveling east on I-40 when he took the exit ramp too quickly and lost control, according to the highway patrol. The car ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Sophie Gordon, a 16-year-old junior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, died in the crash.

Abby Robinson, 17, and Isabella Tarantelli, 18, both of Charlotte, were taken to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Asheville. On Monday, Charlotte Catholic High School posted on social media that “each had a good night last night.”

In total, six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The front passenger was identified as Hunter Sanford, 18, of Pineville.

Robert Fox, 19, from Wilmette, Illinois, was the other teenage passenger who died.

The charges are based on what the investigation has yielded thus far, said highway patrol spokesperson Christopher Knox. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be brought against the driver, who sustained minor injuries.