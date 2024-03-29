Driver arrested after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in North Hampton

Mar. 29—A Maine truck driver was charged with aggravated DWI after he lost control of his rig on I-95 in North Hampton and crashed in the median early Friday morning.

Nathaniel Ray, 46, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, also was charged with felony reckless conduct and criminal mischief, according to a news release from state police.

Authorities said Ray was driving a fully loaded tractor-trailer southbound shortly after 1:30 a.m. when the truck went off the left side of the road and careened along the center median for 500 feet before it got stuck in deep mud.

Troopers who responded to the crash "noted that Ray displayed signs of impairment' and he was arrested, the release said. Police said a "substantial amount of debris" was scattered across the travel lanes as a result of the crash.

Ray was held in protective custody at Rockingham County House of Corrections. He was later released on personal recognizance with a court date set for April 18 in 10th Circuit Court in Hampton.

State police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators by email at: Jacob.A.Benjamin@DOS.NH.GOV or Patrick.R.Vetter@DOS.NH.GOV.