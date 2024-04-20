Driver arrested in Tampa moped hit and run fatal crash

TAMPA — The driver of a Dodge Charger that struck and killed a moped driver early Friday was arrested after turning himself in hours later, Tampa Police reported.

Nicholas Harrison Jr., 38, was taken to the Orient Road Jail on one felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death. The victim’s name was not released.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Friday on East Hillsborough Avenue near 50th Street. According to police, Harrison was driving on the inside lane of Hillsborough Avenue headed east behind the moped and hit the back end.

He continued driving, with the moped lodged in his car’s front bumper until it fell off, about a mile from the crash site. Officers found the victim at the scene, and later pronounced him dead.

At about 6 p.m. Friday, Harrison turned himself in at the Police Department’s District 3 office.