Driver arrested after pulling gun in Kenmore road rage incident

A driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a road rage incident in Kenmore.

Bothell Police said the incident began on eastbound State Route 522 in Kenmore when a driver brandished a gun.

A witness immediately called 911, and minutes later, patrol officers found and arrested the suspect near the Paradise Lake Road exit in Bothell.

“We take these incidents very seriously,” Bothell Police said in a X post.