Driver arrested, passenger killed in suspected DUI crash

DEL MAR, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A driver was arrested and a passenger was killed Tuesday in a suspected driving under the influence crash in Del Mar, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before midnight in the 2000 block of Coast Blvd., Sgt. Jeremy Collis with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a 62-year-old man in the passenger seat of a 2019 Maserati Gran Turismo, which had crashed into a tree and a parked Dodge Ram, according to authorities. No one was inside the Dodge at the time of the crash.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned the Maserati was driving north on Coast Boulevard when it left the road, struck a parked car and collided with a tree,” Collis said.

The driver of the Maserati, identified as a woman, left the scene and was later arrested, authorities said. She was also taken to a hospital for her injuries in the crash.

The woman will be booked at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and DUI-related charges.

