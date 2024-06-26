Driver arrested in Oldtown Road crash

Jun. 26—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Tuesday after crashing into parked vehicles in the 1500 block of East Oldtown Road, according to Cumberland Police.

Emily Michelle Wagner, 33, was taken into custody at the scene on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and other offenses, police said.

Following processing at police headquarters, Wagner was issued citations and released.

No injuries were reported when a GMC Acadia operated by Wagner reportedly struck two parked vehicles, police said.