Driver arrested, nearly hits Madera resident, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly almost hitting a resident while driving recklessly in Madera on Tuesday, the Madera Police Department said.

Early afternoon, officers say they were dispatched to I Street and Yosemite Avenue regarding a reckless driver who nearly collided with the reporting resident. The vehicle’s license plate was provided to their dispatcher, allowing police to access the registered owner’s address.

After searching the area, police say they contacted the suspect, identified as Rafael Cortez-Reyes at his home. He appeared to be intoxicated, which led to a DUI investigation.

According to investigators, Cortez-Reyes was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly three times the legal limit. He was booked into Madera County Jail and police assured that no traffic collisions occurred during this incident.

