Driver arrested months after deadly crash in east Charlotte

Months after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a speeding car, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver has been arrested.

CMPD said on Thursday that 24-year-old Avery Damaris Shelton was arrested on Monday in connection with a crash that happened on December 20, 2023.

According to CMPD, Shelton was driving on Parkton Road when he hit 38-year-old Justin Travis Scott, who was walking on the side of the road, just north of Albemarle Road. Police said Shelton was driving his car “recklessly and above the posted speed limit.”

Police said Scott was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries months later, on Feb. 25.

CMPD said Thursday that investigators got warrants for Shelton’s arrest, and he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance, and failure to register vehicle.

According to jail records, Shelton has a history of arrests including assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Shelton was still in jail on Thursday with $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

