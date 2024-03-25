Driver arrested after fleeing the scene of deadly crash in Orange Park

Developing overnight Clay County where one person is under arrest following a deadly hit and run crash.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville was walking across Park Avenue just south of the West Beltway around 10:30 pm Sunday when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene but was later arrested. He’s a 28-year-old from Orange Park.

We’re working to update his identity and specific charges.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.







