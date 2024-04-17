Driver arrested for for fatally striking 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn crosswalk

Investigators have arrested the driver who fatally struck a 10-year-old girl crossing a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

Isaac Karczag, 62, allegedly veered his silver Buick into an oncoming lane and was turning against the light when he slammed into little Yitty Wertzberger in a Williamsburg intersection about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

He remained at the scene. Cops later charged him with failure to yield to a pedestrian, disobeying a traffic device and failure to exercise due care. He was released with a desk appearance ticket to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court in the next few weeks.

Karczag was heading west on Wallabout St. when he glided into the eastbound lane to make a left turn onto Franklin Ave. against the light, cops said.

Yitty was on her way home from school and was in the crosswalk with the walk light when Karczag’s Buick with Florida plates knocked her to the ground and ran her over, cops and witnesses said.

She was about three blocks home when she was fatally struck, police said.

“A guy who works at the grocery store got off his scooter [and] took his jacket off,” said witness Moshe Green. “He put it on her to stop the bleeding.”

When cops arrived, they found Yitty suffering from severe body trauma in the roadway. Medics rushed her to Brooklyn Hospital Center, but she could not be saved.

“It’s a shock, it tears me apart,” Green said. “We’re in the same community. Her father is a teacher in our school.”

Karczag was less than a mile from home when he crashed, cops said. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.