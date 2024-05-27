Driver arrested for DUI in deadly pedestrian crash on Buffalo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old woman is dead and she was struck in the early morning hours of Memorial Day by a driver accused of DUI.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the woman was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. on Buffalo Drive at Badura Avenue, south of the 215 Beltway, when she was hit by 30-year-old Yaniv Herscovici who was driving a Mazda CX-5 in the northbound lane of Buffalo.

In a news release, police said the woman darted onto the roadway, into the car’s path of travel, and died at the scene of the crash. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Herscovici remained at the scene of the crash but showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on DUI-related charges.

The woman’s death is the 71st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

