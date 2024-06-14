Driver arrested for DUI after CHP finds vehicle submerged in Northern California waterway

(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol said it recently arrested a driver after they were found locked inside a vehicle that was submerged in a waterway in San Joaquin County.

CHP said two of its officers were called to the White Slough, about 11 miles northwest of Stockton, after multiple people reported seeing a vehicle travel across all lanes of traffic and off the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, CHP said they initially did not find a vehicle; however, they began to hear someone inside the vehicle pounding on the window in an attempt to get out.

Family confirms body found near San Joaquin River to be missing boater

One of the CHP officers jumped into the water and used a police baton to break the passenger window and allow the driver to exit the vehicle.

The Stockton Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after and used their crane and rescue basket to get the driver and CHP officer out of the White Slough, CHP said.

“The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence,” the agency added. “Stockton CHP would like to remind you to never drink and drive and always designate a sober driver.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.