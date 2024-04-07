Driver arrested after downtown Nashville crash leaves scooter operator with ‘life-threatening injuries’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old motorist is facing multiple felony charges following a Saturday evening crash in downtown Nashville that left a scooter operator from Wisconsin critically injured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the collision took place on Saturday, April 6 along 4th Avenue South between a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Lime Scooter.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At this point, officials said the investigation shows that a 23-year-old man from Muskego, Wisconsin, pulled onto 4th Avenue South from the Listening Room Café when the truck — which, according to a witness, was speeding — came up from behind and hit the scooter. Then, the truck reportedly went off the left side of the road, crossed over a sidewalk, and hit a utility pole and railroad ties in a parking lot.

The driver of the truck — identified by police as Randolph Allen Ford, 73, of Memphis — was not wearing his seatbelt and struck his head when his vehicle crashed into the pole. In addition, responding officers said they noticed signs of impairment on Ford’s part, so he was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where a blood sample was taken as part of a search warrant for drug/alcohol analysis.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

On Sunday, April 7, authorities announced Ford was discharged from the hospital, arrested, and charged with felony vehicular assault and felony reckless endangerment in connection with the collision. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $15,000.

Meanwhile, the scooter operator is currently in the hospital after sustaining “critical life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.