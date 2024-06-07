Driver arrested after deputy, K9 finds gun, drug material during Darke County traffic stop

A driver was arrested after a deputy and K9 found both a gun and drug material during a Darke County traffic stop early Thursday morning.

>>Child run over by car suffers head injury, and driver is in custody, police say

A sheriff’s deputy observed traffic violation near the intersection of State Route 49 and Meadow Lane at 2:27 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, criminal indicators were observed and a K9 was deployed for a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which tested positive.

>>CareFlight transports woman to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Darke County

A probable cause search was observed, and they recovered a handgun and drug material. The driver also showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on OVI charges after a sobriety test, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy also found suspected cocaine on the driver before he was taken to Darke County Jail.

Michael Bruckner, 60, of Dayton, was arrested on OVI and two felony charges, including improper handling of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

The passenger, Alisha Keith, 37, was released and not charged.