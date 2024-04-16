Driver arrested after deadly crash with pedestrian in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested following a deadly early morning crash on East Riverside Drive in southeast Austin, according to a release from the Austin Police Department.

APD said police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash around 2:26 a.m. on April 12 near 1700 East Riverside Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified by police as 37-year-old Aaron Alcala Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Dontay Waffer, 33, was arrested and charged with accident involving death and driving while intoxicated, police said.

KXAN reached out to the attorney representing Waffer. This story will be updated if we receive a statement or a response to the charges.

Police said this crash is being investigated as Austin’s 24th fatal crash of 2024, resulting in 24 deaths. On this date last year, there had been 30 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.

APD said the investigation is still pending. Anyone with information about the crash should call the APD Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

