Driver arrested after airboat overturned in Everglades when taking sharp turn for passenger to see gator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The operator of an airboat who caused the boat to overturn after taking a sharp U-turn for a passenger to look at a gator has been arrested.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was arrested for “not having proof of completion of a boating safety course nor a captain’s license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Airboat flips in Florida Everglades after driver takes sharp turn for passenger to look at gator

On Friday afternoon, the boat flipped near Coopertown, just off Tamiami Trail in the Florida Everglades after the driver took a sharp turn so that a passenger could get a closer look at a gator lurking in the water.

Passengers told WTVJ they were stranded, standing on top of the boat for roughly 10 minutes before help arrived. One person was injured and others suffered minor scratches.

The video, taken by WTVJ’s chopper, shows the airboat partially submerged and flipped on its side.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.