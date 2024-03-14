Driver arrested in 13-year-old’s death in Highlands Ranch crosswalk

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver has been arrested in the death of a Highlands Ranch 13-year-old, who was hit and killed on the way to school.

Ruben Morones, 52, was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail in the death of Alexander Mackiewicz, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander died on March 6 while riding a Onewheel electric skateboard to school at Highlands Ranch Parkway and Venneford Ranch Road. Investigators determined the teen was traveling through the crosswalk while the walk signal was activated when the driver ran a red light and struck Alexander, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they did not find evidence that speed was a factor.

Alex Mackiewicz's picture sits among candles, flowers, signs and trinkets

Morones faces the following counts:

Careless driving caused death

Careless driving caused serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user

Failed to obey traffic control signal

Booking information was not immediately available for Morones, so it was unclear Wednesday night whether a defense attorney had been obtained or when a court hearing was expected.

Alexander was a student at Mountain Ridge Middle School.

